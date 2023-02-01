×
Slipknot, Limp Bizkit & Pantera to Headline Inkcarceration Festival

The event is set to take over the Ohio State Reformatory on July 14 to 16, 2023.

Slipknot
Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs on stage during the Knotfest at Artukainen Event Park on August 13, 2022 in Turku, Finland. Venla Shalin/Redferns

The annual music and tattoo festival, Inkcarceration Festival, unveiled its jam-packed 2023 lineup on Wednesday (Feb. 1), with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot leading the group as headliners.

Volbeat, Highly Suspect, Coal Chamber, Hatebreed, Lamb of God, In This Moment, Motionless in White, Underoath, Megadeth, Bush, Flyleaf with Lady Sturm and Asking Alexandria are among the many artists also scheduled to take the stage at the three-day festival at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, which was made famous by the film The Shawshank Redemption

In addition to three days of music and haunted attractions, the 2023 festival will host a tattoo convention with dozens of shops and tattoo artists. Fans can book appointments with visiting artists, and Inkcarceration will host tattoo competitions hosted by Jennifer “Jenncity” Arroyo and judged by Caleb Neff, Brian Adamson and Mat Helton.

Single day, weekend general admission and VIP passes for Inkcarceration are on sale now, in addition to camping and hotel packages. See more information on the festival’s official website here.

Check out Inkcarceration’s full lineup below.

