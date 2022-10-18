Imagine Dragons Postpone South American Tour Over Singer Dan Reynolds’ Vocal, Knee Injuries

Imagine Dragons informed fans on Monday (Oct. 17) that they’ve been forced to postpone the planned South American leg of their Mercury World tour due to a number of ailments affecting singer Dan Reynolds. “We are very sorry to share that we have to postpone our Latin American shows,” they wrote in a tweet announcing the news.

“In our 12 years as a band, we’ve never had to cancel a tour (and could count the number of shows on one hand),” they continued. “We hope you guys know how hard it is for us to postpone these dates, and we plan to make it up to you soon.” The band explained that Reynolds’ recent struggles with hemorrhaged vocal cords and a vocal nodule that have lingered since the last leg of the tour have become serious enough that his doctors have warned that hitting the road now could cause a “rupture and irreparably harm his voice.”

In addition, Reynolds is now also unexpectedly dealing with a “fairly serious” tear in the LCL (lateral collateral ligament) in his knee that will require a brace and extensive physical therapy. “We just can’t give you the show you expect and deserve right now,” they wrote.

“We will keep everyone updates as we figure out new dates, and we are so sorry for those who made travel and other plans to see us,” they concluded, saying refunds will be made available to those who can’t travel to the as-yet-unscheduled make-up dates. The South American swing was slated to kick off on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in Bogota, Colombia at Coliseo Live and include dates in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

See the statement below.