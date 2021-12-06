HAIM Announces 2022 One More Haim Tour With Hilarious ‘Lizzie McGuire’-Inspired Video

HAIM released their critically acclaimed third album Women in Music Pt. III in 2020, but were unable to tour it due to the coronavirus pandemic. But after two years of patience, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim revealed on Monday (Dec. 6) they’ll be headed on the road in 2022 with a hilarious announcement video posted to their Twitter.

Danielle and Este are seeing hanging out and doing an expertly choreographed dance in an empty venue to “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie soundtrack. As the two eldest sisters conclude their dance, Alana storms into the camera’s view, wearing Lizzie McGuire’s hilarious igloo-printed dress and curses out her sisters for excluding her. “What the f–k?” she asks them, pretending to be upset. “WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of,” the women captioned the video.

The tour, titled One More Haim (a reference to Daft Punk’s “One More Time”), is set to commence in Las Vegas at the Cosmopolitan Hotel on April 24 with the North American leg concluding in Bend, Oregon at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 14. The band will play two additional U.S. date in Denver and San Diego after the European leg of the tour on July 23 and 27 respectively. Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee and Princess Nokia will support HAIM during the tour.

The American Express and fan pre-sales for the tour begin on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time. Venue pre-sales will begin on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., with general on sale happening the next day at 10 a.m. local time.

Watch HAIM’s tour announcement and see the full list of dates below.

WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/Cl1QPO82V6 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 6, 2021

Apr. 24: Las Vegas, NV — Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

Apr. 25: Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre ~

Apr. 27: Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre =~

May 1: Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl =~

May 4: Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

May 5: Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

May 6: Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall +

May 8: Jacksonville, FL — Dally’s Place +

May 9: Miami, FL — FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

May 11: Atlanta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

May 13: Washington, D.C. — The Anthem+

May 17: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden $+

May 19: Cincinnati, OH — Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center +

May 20: Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater +

May 22: Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park %

May 24: Toronto, Ontario — RBC Echo Beach %

May 25: Detroit, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre %

May 28: Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann %

May 31: Milwaukee, WI — BMO Harris Pavilion %

June 1: Indianapolis, IN — TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park %

June 3: Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %

June 4: Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre %

June 6: Minneapolis, MN — The Armory %

June 10: Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre %

June 11: Portland, OR — Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center %

June 13: Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater %

June 14: Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater %

June 28: Dublin, Ireland — Trinity College Dublin

June 30: Rotselaar, Belgium — Rock Werchter

July 03: Stockholm, Sweden — Lollapalooza Stockholm

July 13: Leeds, England — Millennium Square

July 14: Glasgow, Scotland — SSE Hydro

July 16: Manchester, England — O2 Victoria Warehouse

July 17: Manchester, England — O2 Victoria Warehouse

July 19: Nottingham, England — Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

July 20: Cardiff, Wales — Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

July 21: London, England — The O2

July 23: Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High

July 27: San Diego, CA — Petco Park

~ with Buzzy Lee

+ with Faye Webster

% with Sasami

= with Waxahatchee

$ with Princess Nokia