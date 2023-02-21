Guns N’ Roses Announce Dates For 2023 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses announced an extensive 2023 world tour on Tuesday (Feb.21), a run that will have the veteran hard rockers playing festivals, stadiums and arenas across the Middle East, Europe and North America.

The global trek is slated to kick off on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at the Park Hayarkon and run through dates in Madrid, Copenhagen, London, Rome, Paris and Athens before hopping to North America on August 5 with a gig in Moncton, New Brunswick at the Medavie Blue Cross Stadium. The run will include shows in Montreal, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, St. Louis, Houston, San Diego and Phoenix before winding down on Oct. 16 at BC Place in Vancouver.

Tickets sales for the Live Nation-promoted outing will begin with the band’s Nightrain presale, which kicks off on Wednesday (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m. local time, with a general onsale for all dates beginning on Friday (Feb. 24) at 10 .m. local time here.

Though the reunited band has not announced plans for any new music to follow-up 2008’s long-gestating Chinese Democracy, the Axl Rose-led group has been hitting the road hard over the past few years, including their three-year (2016-2019) Not in This Lifetime Tour and 2021’s We’re F’N Back! tour. But in an exciting tease, the release announcing the upcoming dates promises that they will be “unveiling more news and surprises soon.”

In November, GNR released a commemorative box set celebrating their 1991 two-album set Use Your Illusion with dozens of previously unreleased tracks and videos.

Check out the dates for GNR’s 2023 tour below.

June 5 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon

June 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

June 27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

June 30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park

July 5 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO

July 8 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland

July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense

July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena

July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena

July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

August 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

August 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

August 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place