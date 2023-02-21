Guns N’ Roses Announce Dates For 2023 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses announced an extensive 2023 world tour on Tuesday (Feb.21), a run that will have the veteran hard rockers playing festivals, stadiums and arenas across the Middle East, Europe and North America.
The global trek is slated to kick off on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at the Park Hayarkon and run through dates in Madrid, Copenhagen, London, Rome, Paris and Athens before hopping to North America on August 5 with a gig in Moncton, New Brunswick at the Medavie Blue Cross Stadium. The run will include shows in Montreal, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, St. Louis, Houston, San Diego and Phoenix before winding down on Oct. 16 at BC Place in Vancouver.
Tickets sales for the Live Nation-promoted outing will begin with the band’s Nightrain presale, which kicks off on Wednesday (Feb. 22) at 10 a.m. local time, with a general onsale for all dates beginning on Friday (Feb. 24) at 10 .m. local time here.
Though the reunited band has not announced plans for any new music to follow-up 2008’s long-gestating Chinese Democracy, the Axl Rose-led group has been hitting the road hard over the past few years, including their three-year (2016-2019) Not in This Lifetime Tour and 2021’s We’re F’N Back! tour. But in an exciting tease, the release announcing the upcoming dates promises that they will be “unveiling more news and surprises soon.”
In November, GNR released a commemorative box set celebrating their 1991 two-album set Use Your Illusion with dozens of previously unreleased tracks and videos.
Check out the dates for GNR’s 2023 tour below.
June 5 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon
June 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
June 27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
June 30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
July 3 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park
July 5 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO
July 8 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland
July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense
July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena
July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena
July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
August 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
August 8 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
August 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
August 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
August 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place