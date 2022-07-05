Guns N’ Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Over ‘Illness and Medical Advice’

Axl Rose (L) and Slash of the band "Guns N´ Roses" perform during the Vive Latino 2020 festival at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, on March 14, 2020.

Guns N’ Roses canceled Tuesday night’s (July 5) planned gig at Scotland’s Glasgow Green on Monday due to unspecified medical issues. According to a statement posted on the band’s socials, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

GNR played a pair of shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday and Saturday, with surprise guest Carrie Underwood joining the rock legends on the first night of the two-gig stand to help out on “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and one of the night’s encores, “Paradise City.” Underwood was visiting the United Kingdom to promote her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, which arrives on June 10. The upcoming set follows her 2020 holiday release, My Gift, and her 2021 gospel project, My Savior.

“Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood,” GNR frontman Axl Rose told the crowd when introducing Underwood, who is known to cover the band during her own live performances.

At press time there was no additional information available on the illness that precipitated the cancellation.

The band’s 1987 classic, “Sweet Child,” ruled Billboard‘s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for the first time earlier this year following its inclusion in the trailer for the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. “Child” debuted at No. 1 on the April 30-dated ranking and re-entered the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at No. 9. (Older songs are eligible to appear on Billboard‘s multi-metric charts if in the top half and with a meaningful reason for their revivals.)

GNR have two dates left on their 2022 European tour, a gig in Munich on Friday (July 8) and Milan on July 10.

