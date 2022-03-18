Greta Van Fleet Postpone Another Show After Guitarist’s Hospitalization With Pneumonia

After postponing shows in Flint on Wednesday (March 16) and Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday (March 17) due to illnesses affecting singer Josh Kiszka and his brother guitarist Jake, Greta Van Fleet announced that a planned Saturday night (March 19) gig in Huntington, WV will also be pushed due to Jake’s hospitalization with pneumonia.

“While Josh has mostly recovered, Jake’s diagnosis is more complex,” they tweeted on Thursday. “What started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight, requiring his admission to the hospital yesterday. The last 24 hours have been arduous as doctors were unsure of the exact illness. Fortunately, after further evaluation they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia and optimal course of treatment has been determined.”

Because of the uncertainty over how long it will take Jake to recover, the band postponed Saturday’s show at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington; at press time, the band’s next scheduled gig was on Tuesday (March 22) at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. The statement thanked fans for their patience and positive support and promised an update soon.

The brotherly rockers from Frankenmuth, MI, had just kicked off their Dreams in Gold tour on March 10 in Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center and made it through two more shows in their home state before announcing on Wednesday that they’d been hit by a bug. “We’re heartbroken to share both Jake and Josh woke up ill this morning,” they wrote. “While COVID has been ruled out, after medical consultation, we unfortunately must reschedule tonight’s show in Flint and tomorrow’s show in Ypsilanti to the fall.”

The Flint show is now scheduled for Sept. 13 as part of the group’s fall tour and the Ypsilanti one will take place on Sept. 14; the Huntington show has been pushed to August 10.

The band’s sophomore album, last year’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart (dated May 1), opening with 43,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week, according to Luminate (formerly MRC Data).

