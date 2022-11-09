Greta Van Fleet Postpone Four More Shows Due to Singer Josh Kiszka’s Ruptured Ear Drum

Greta Van Fleet postponed four more shows on their Dreams in Gold U.S. tour on Tuesday (Nov. 8) as singer Josh Kiszka continues to recover from a ruptured eardrum. After playing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night, the band alerted fans that upcoming gigs in El Paso, Texas (Nov. 8), Tucson, Arizona (Nov. 9) and Anaheim (Nov. 11) and Sacramento, California (Nov. 12) have been postponed.

“I just wanted to express how beautiful and how awe-inspiring these couple of shows have really been, truly. Also, unfortunately, they’ve been rather painful,” he said in a video message to fans announcing the postponements. “The last time I spoke with you, I had asked for your understanding; I was dealing with a ruptured eardrum. Unfortunately, while the eardrum continues to heal, it also has continued to cause me great deal of physical pain, which has made it very difficult to perform.”

Kiszka said he’d been fighting through the pain over the past week and trying to “push through” for each show, but he’d reached the point where, “I think I need a period of time for more healing. Unfortunately, that means rescheduling the shows for the rest of this month, which kills me to do this, especially on such a short notice. I’m truly sorry to everyone in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento. This year has been an extremely humbling experience. I can’t begin to thank all of you enough for your seemingly endless support and understanding.”

Kiszka said the four postponements were a “truly disheartening setback.”

This is the second string of dates GVF have had to postpone due to the injury suffered by Kiszka at an Oct. 8 show in Bangor, Maine. At the time the singer said he’d been experiencing a “situation” in his left ear that’s “caused plenty of infections, tinnitus (ringing in the ear) and difficulty hearing.” At that time, the band postponed a series of shows due to the ear issue, pushing back gigs in Hollywood, Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Raleigh, N.C. and Greenville, S.C.

The group said they will share the new date as soon as they are available; existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled gigs, with any refunds available at point of purchase. The band’s next scheduled tour date is Dec. 9 at the Mark G Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ.

Check out Kiszka’s message to fans below.