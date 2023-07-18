Greta Van Fleet Talk New Album ‘Starcatcher’ & What They’ve Learned From Metallica

On Friday, Greta Van Fleet will release the band’s out-of-this-world third album, Starcatcher. Ahead of the album’s arrival, the rock band — made up of brothers Jake, Josh and Sam Kiszka along with Danny Wagner — stopped by Billboard News to chat about writing and recording the epic project, the band’s upcoming world tour and so much more.

Coming off its cinematic sophomore effort The Battle at Garden’s Gate, Jake says, “Now it’s time to revert back to rock ‘n’ roll, and what does this [genre] truly mean for our generation.”

Starcatcher was introduced in April with the rattling lead single “Meeting the Master,” which Josh calls “the obvious curveball” to keep fans guessing as to what the album as a whole will sound like. The members all say it’s “pretty difficult” to choose a favorite song, with Wagner explaining it’s “because of how vast their sounds and meanings are … I have favorites to play, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it was my favorite to write or listen to in any sense.”

The band also spoke of its upcoming world tour and its set of September dates with Metallica. Speaking of the band, Sam says, “You have to have a lot of passion to be able to do something for so long and be so good at it … I’ve talked to [Metallica’s] Lars [Ulrich] about getting older and he says, ‘I have to work five times as hard just to get to the level I was at decades ago.'”

Fortunately for Greta Van Fleet, the work ethic and dedication are clear.

“The funny thing is, we’re always moving onto the next,” says Danny. “We’re actually about to start the next album, as we speak.”

Watch the full interview above.