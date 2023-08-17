Green Day Celebrating 30th Anniversary of 1994 Breakthrough With Massive ‘Dookie’ Deluxe Edition

Green Day will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their major label breakthrough Dookie with a sprawling special edition featuring unreleased demos, outtakes and a never-before-heard June 1994 live set from Barcelona.

The Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, due out Sept. 29, will honor the pop-punk classic featuring some of the trio’s most indelible breakthrough hits, including “Longview,” “Basket Case,” “Welcome to Paradise” and “When I Come Around.” Available digitally as well as in a limited-edition 6-LP vinyl box set and 4-CD box set, the collection will include the original 15-track album, 10 previously unreleased Dookie 4-track demos, seven Dookie cassette demos, a collection of six Dookie outtakes, as well as their 1994 Live at Woodstock set and the previously unreleased 17-track Live in Barcelona set from June 5, 1994.

A special version of the set will also be offered on the band’s web store and at indie record stores, with each record pressed in a different shade of brown vinyl. In keeping with the band’s arch sense of humor, the vinyl box will also be packed with a roll of Dookie dog poop bags, a five-button set, air freshener, postcard, bumper sticker, magnet sheet, paper airplane, black-and-white coloring page and a poster with alternate cover art.

The CD box set of the album that has sold more than 20 million albums and which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart will have two stickers, the button set, air freshener and soft vinyl magnet; both sets will also contain a personal intro penned by the band’s longtime friend and Grammy-winning Dookie producer Rob Cavallo and extensive liner notes from Grammy-winning journalist/producer Bob Mehr. The Diamond certified album also won a Grammy for best alternative album in 1995.

Check out the track listing for the Dookie 30th anniversary editions below.

Vinyl Box (6 LPs):

LP 1: Dookie

LP 2: Dookie Demos

LP 3: Dookie Outtakes

LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)

LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

CD Box (4 CDs):

CD 1: Dookie

CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes

CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)

CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

Dookie:

1. Burnout

2. Having A Blast

3. Chump

4. Longview

5. Welcome to Paradise

6. Pulling Teeth

7. Basket Case

8. She

9. Sassafras Roots

10. When I Come Around

11. Coming Clean

12. Emenius Sleepus

13. In The End

14. F.O.D.

15. All By Myself

Dookie 4-Track Demos:

1. Burnout

2. Chump

3. Pulling Teeth

4. Basket Case

5. She

6. Sassafras Roots

7. When I Come Around

8. In The End

9. F.O.D.

10. When It’s Time

Dookie Cassette Demos:

1. When I Come Around

2. Basket Case

3. Longview

4. Burn Out

5. Haushinka

6. J.A.R.

7. Having A Blast

Dookie Outtakes:

1. Christie Rd.

2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker

3. J.A.R.

4. On The Wagon

5. Tired of Waiting for You

6. Walking The Dog (demo)

Live at Woodstock (1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One Of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Basket Case (live)

6. When I Come Around (live)

7. Burnout (live)

8. F.O.D. (live)

9. Paper Lanterns (live)

10. Shit Show (live)

Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Burnout (live)

6. Only Of You (live)

7. When I Come Around (live)

8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)

9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)

10. Knowledge (live)

11. Basket Case (live)

12. Paper Lanterns (live)

13. Road to Acceptance

14. Dominated Love Slave (live)

15. F.O.D. (live)

16. Christie Rd. (live)

17. Disappearing Boy (live)