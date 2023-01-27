Weezer, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, John Legend & More For ‘A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys’

The lineup for A Grammy Tribute to the Beach Boys will be stacked with a mix of modern pop, rock, R&B and country acts influenced by the iconic California sunshine pop group. The special that will tape on Feb. 8 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood — three days after the upcoming 65th annual Grammy Awards — will feature appearances from Beck, Brandi Carlile, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Lady A, John Legend, Charlie Puth, St. Vincent and Hanson, among others.

The concert will air on CBS and be available live and on demand on Paramount+ at a later date, with tickets to the live event available through Ticketmaster here. Other acts slated to take the stage for the tribute to the group known for such 1960s sand and surf hits as “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “God Only Knows,” “I Get Around” and “Fun, Fun, Fun,” among many others include: Norah Jones, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, LeAnn Rimes and Take 6.

The special honoring the group who’ve been nominated, but never won, a Grammy in competition is the latest in the series of “Grammy Salute” specials, taping just six weeks after Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the songs of Paul Simon aired on Dec. 21.

Despite four nominations, the Beach Boys have never won a Grammy, with even their acclaimed 1966 single “Good Vibrations” going 0-3 at the Grammys, though voters have since decided they appreciate the band quite a bit. The group received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2001. Singer Brian Wilson was also named MusiCares person of the year in 2005. Five Beach Boys recordings have been voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, which functions as a second chance for the Grammys to reward worthy records they may have missed the first time around.