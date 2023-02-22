Graham Nash Releasing First Studio Album in 7 Years, Drops Reflective ‘Right Now’ Single

Graham Nash is gearing up to release his first studio album in seven years. The collection, Now, is due out on May 19 through BMG and will serve as the follow-up to his 2016 album, This Path Tonight.

“I believe that my new album, Now, is the most personal one I have ever made,” Nash, 81, said in a statement announcing the project. “At this point in my life, that’s something to say.” The record was produced by Nash and his touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell and serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s This Path Tonight.

“I used to think that I would never love again/ I used to think that I would be all on my own/ I really thought that it was coming to an end/ And just the thought of it chilled me to the bone/ But not now… Right now, here I am/ Still living my life/ Right now, right now,” Nash sings urgently on the first single over a swarm of keening electric guitars. The singer will embark on his Sixty Years of Songs and Stories tour in April with a two-night stand at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, PA and will play multiple nights in most cities, including a five-night run at Chicago’s legendary Old Town School of Folk Music and three nights at the New York City Winery before winding down with two gigs at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA.

Listen to “Right Now” below and see the album track list and Nash’s upcoming tour dates.

Now track list:

“Right Now”

“A Better Life”

“Golden Idols”

“Stars & Stripes”

“Love of Mine”

“Theme From Pastoral”

“In a Dream”

“Stand Up”

“It Feels Like Home”

“Buddy’s Back”

“Follow Your Heart”

“I Watched It All Come Down”

“When It Comes to You”

2023 tour dates:

April 12 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre

April 13 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre

April 15 — Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head on Stage

April 16 — Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head on Stage

April 18 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

April 19 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

April 21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

April 22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

April 23 — Carmel, IN @ The Palladium

April 25 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

April 26 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

April 28 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

April 29 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

April 30 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

May 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota

May 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota

May 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota

May 7 — Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre

May 8 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

May 10 — Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery

May 11 — Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater

May 13 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

May 14 — New York, NY @ City Winery

May 16 — New York, NY @ City Winery

May 17 — New York, NY @ City Winery

June 17 — Malibu, CA @ Smothers Theatre

June 18 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

June 20 — Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

June 21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

June 24 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

June 25 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

June 27 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

June 29 — Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center

July 1 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

July 2 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

July 3 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

July 7 — Sandpoint, ID @ The Panida

July 8 — Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater

July 11 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

July 13 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

July 15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Lobero Theatre

July 16 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Lobero Theatre