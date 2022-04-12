Puff, Puff, ‘Grass,’ CBD Collection Celebrates George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’

It’s more than a week before we hit 4/20, but American cannabis brand Dad Grass announced on Tuesday (April 12) that it has teamed up with the George Harrison estate to release the “All Things Must Grass” collection honoring the late Beatles’ iconic 1970 triple solo album.

The federally legal pre-rolled CBD+ CBG joints — which contain a low-dose organic hemp flower that contains less than 0.3% THC — are part of a suite of products form Dad Grass celebrating the 50th anniversary of Harrison’s legendary album All Things Must Pass, which was George’s first solo release following the break-up of the Beatles.

“We tend to shy away from the high test blow-your-mind weed that kids are into today,” said Ben Starmer, Co-Founder/CEO of Dad Grass in a statement on Tuesday (April 12) about the products that won’t get you super stoned, but just perfectly chill. “For this project, we set out to create a mellower kind of joint, something that blended together the type of high quality, low potency, and all-natural flower that was around when George was ‘having a laugh’ back in the early 70s. Just a classic smoke for a classic bloke.”

The collection includes a special blend George Harrison dad grass five-pack of pre-rolls ($40), a Dad Grass x George Harrison All Things Must Grass Dad Stash that allows you to stow your stuff in what looks like an old-school cassette case ($42), signature rolling papers, an ashtray, rolling tray, limited-edition silk-screened poster, button pack and bumper sticker.

“These Special Blend joints should take you back to the good ol’ days when smokin’ a doobie helped you tune in, gave you a pleasant-but-manageable buzz and put you in a chilled out euphoric mood,” said Dad Grass co-founder Joshua Katz in a statement about the mix of organic CBD (which the company says promotes “physical harmony”) and CBG hemp flower (for “mental clarity”) that is responsibly grown in the U.S. and together serve as an “ode to George’s mystic blend of cultures, styles and times.”

The items are available for purchase online now and will be in select stores across the U.S. later this month.

Watch a video about the collection below.