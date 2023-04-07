Frances Bean Cobain Says Loss Is ‘The Ultimate Teacher’ on 29th Anniversary of Dad Kurt Cobain’s Death

Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love paid tribute to Kurt Cobain on the 29th anniversary of the Nirvana singer’s death this week. Cobain’s only child, Frances, 30, posted a loving message about the impermanence of existence in a since-expired Instagram Story (per Rolling Stone) in what appeared to be a meditation on her late father.

“Life is like a wave crashing upon the shore & death is like the wave returning back to the ocean, back to its most natural state,’” she wrote on the anniversary on Wednesday. “I forget exactly where I heard this quote but hearing it makes loss seem less scary and more like a return to the collective consciousness of loving awareness,” the visual artist and singer continued. “Free from pain or human worry. Death serves a purpose. It is what makes life so precious, in the same way pain is purposeful because we wouldn’t know joy without it.”

The message ended with a lesson about being thankful and sharing your love. “Everyday I aim to have gratitude for everything that surrounds this life including loss,” Frances Bean concluded. “It’s the ultimate teacher. Hold the people you love a little more tightly and a little bit closer for me today.”

Cobain’s widow, Hole singer Love, honored the April 5th anniversary by posting an image of Kurt’s hands taken by R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe. “I love beautiful hands, it’s the first thing I look at in another. I love that the only photograph of Kurt that @michaelstipe took despite being a lover of all sorts of beauty, kudzu, @helenachristensen, river pheonix; dozens if not 100s of gorgeous photos of people he finds and sees their ‘Shen’ (a Chinese word of what’s in the eyes – loosely translated as ‘mojo’ but more about the ‘twinkle’),” she wrote alongside the black and white image of the singer/guitarists hands folded over each other across his stomach.

“But Micheal saw these hands. These left handed beautiful hands like a votive/ a mudra, a shot this singular, powerful photograph of my twin flame,” added the singer who is a longtime practicing Buddhist. “It is one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply. But he chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. I know he’s in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are. “The arms of a 1000 Buddhas outstretched to greet you” the gosho says. Nam myoho renge kyo dear Kurt D. C. 🙏🪷 i & we love & miss you.”

Cobain, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 8, three days after police determined that he had taken his own life.

See Love’s post here.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.