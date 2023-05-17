Foo Fighters Drop ‘Under You’ Single, Announce Free Global Streaming ‘Preparing Music For Concerts’ Event

The Foo Fighters are gearing up for a summer of major shows by putting on a major show. The group announced on Wednesday morning (May 17) that they will preview songs from their upcoming 11th album, But Here We Are (June 2) during a free global streaming event they are calling “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts.”

According to a release, the event will feature the debut performances of songs from their new album — their first since the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March — as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and some surprises during the show from their 606 studios.

“Shows like this don’t happen every day. To take this moment to gather fans worldwide, to give people an opportunity to share in the experience no matter where they are, is a gift,” said Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden, CEO and founder of Veeps, the streaming platform hosting the gig. “Having a place to make these moments accessible is why we built Veeps and we’re honored to be trusted with delivering this incredible show for Foo Fighters and all of their fans. The show will premiere on Sunday (May 21) at 3 p.m. ET here.

In addition, the Foos released the second single from the album on Wednesday, the Greg Kurstin-produced mid-tempo rocker “Under You,” on which singer/guitarist Dave Grohl sings the wistful lyrics, “I woke up and walk a million miles today/ I’ve been looking up and down for you/ All this time it still just feels just like yesterday/ That I walked a million miles with you.” He later alludes to the loss of someone dear in the gut-punch verse, “Someone said I’ll never see your face again/ Part of me just can’t believe it’s true/ Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes/ This is how I’ll always picture you.”

While the band has not yet officially announced a replacement for longtime drummer Hawkins — who died at 50 while on tour with the Foos in South America — they are slated to make their road return on May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H. They have a very full summer planned, including more than a dozen festival appearances at Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock Am Ring, Bonnaroo, Ottawa Bluesfest, Harley-Davidson Homecoming, Fuji Rock, Wildlands, Outside Lands, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Riot Fest, Sea.Hear.Now, Louder Than Life, Ohana and ACL as well as a number of North American and international headlining dates.

Produced by frequent collaborator Kurstin and the band, But Here We Are was described in a press release as “the first chapter of the band’s new life… a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

“But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” it promised.

Listen to “Under You” below.