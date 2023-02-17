Foo Fighters Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins on Late Drummer’s Birthday

The Foo Fighters remembered late drummer Taylor Hawkins on what would have been his 51st birthday on Friday (Feb. 17). “Miss you so much,” read an Instagram post featuring a picture of Hawkins looking directly into the camera with a half-smile on his face and his drum kit in the background.

In late March 2022, the beloved Foos drummer was found dead in his Bogotá, Colombia, hotel room at age 50. Hawkins’ death was announced through a social media statement from the band’s accounts; to date no cause of death has been officially announced.

In a New Year’s Eve post the band posted a heartfelt message about the challenges of 2022 while providing a peek into their future. “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the Foos began their statement on Twitter.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years out fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

In the months following Hawkins’ death, Foo Fighters staged a pair of all-star tribute concerts in memory of the late drummer. The shows, which took place in London and Los Angeles, featured appearances by Travis Barker, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Lars Ulrich, and dozens more.

The band recently announced its first string of dates following a year-long silence in the wake of Hawkins’ death, including spots at a number of festivals including Boston Calling (May 26), Sonic Temple (May 28), Rock Am Ring (June 2), Rock Im Park (June 4), Bonnaroo (June 18), Harley-Davidson Homecoming (July 15), Fuji Rock (July 28-30), The Town (Sept. 9) and Sea.Hear.Now (Sept. 17). At press time the group had not yet announced who will play drums on those dates.

Check out the Foos post below.