Foo Fighters Post Instrumental Snippet of New Song, Ask ‘Are You Thinking What I’m Thinking?’

The Foo Fighters are a month away from returning to the stage for the first time since the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March and on Wednesday (April 12) they gave fans something more to get excited about with a snippet of a new song.

The unnamed track was posted to the group’s socials and though it is only 12 seconds of instrumental rocking, it features the Foos’ classic mix of thundering drums and stadium-ready, air-punching guitar energy. The surprise drop didn’t provide any additional information about the song or where it will end up, but it was accompanied by the question, “are you thinking what I’m thinking?”

While the world has no idea what the Foos are thinking at the moment, fellow rocker Jack Black had a quick response, “I think so.”

Apart from announcing 25 U.S. and European festival and headliner dates for this summer and fall, the band has kept a tight lid on their plans to solider on without Hawkins. To date they have not announced who will replace the energetic, beloved timekeeper whose death at 50 while on tour in South America devastated the group and their fans. It was unclear at press time who plays drums on the track, what it is called or when it will be released; a spokesperson for the group had not returned a request for additional details at press time.

The band already has one of the greatest drummers in rock history in the fold in singer/guitarist Dave Grohl, but speculation about who will fill Hawkins’ seat has run rampant since the veteran rockers announced their plans to return to the road.

The upcoming outing is slated to kick off on May 24 with a show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH and is currently expected to keep them on the road through an October 5 show at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX. Just this week the band added a headliner slot at this fall’s Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach alongside the Killers, The Chicks, HAIM, Father John Misty and more. They also added six more dates to their tour roster this week with summer and fall shows in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Lake Tahoe, Virginia Beach, Phoenix and El Paso.

The band’s most recent album was the groove-influenced 2021 release Medicine at Midnight.

Check out the Foos’ post below.