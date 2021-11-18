Foo Fighters Are Deepfake Synchronized Swimmers in ‘Love Dies Young’ Video: Watch

Foo Fighters are back with another video — and it’s an unsettling one. The veteran rockers released the accompanying visual for their new single “Love Dies Young” on Thursday (Nov. 18), from the band’s 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight.

The video — directed by frontman Dave Grohl and starring Jason Sudeikis — sees the Ted Lasso actor assuming the role of an overbearing swimming coach that gives his female synchronized swimming trainees a firm talking-to before a high-stakes championship meet.

“How lucky are we? We get to do something that we love, that we are good at… how lucky are we? You get to do your synchros. I get to coach you. I get to coach champions. Potential champions. Today is the most important day of your lives,” Sudeikis starts, before berating the team members’ skills. “Your toe points suck… stink… doodoo,” he later shouts. “I have seen diarrhea with more consistency… today is the most important competition of your lives. Prove me right!”

The team then heads out to the pool to begin the meet, and the female bodies are revealed to have the faces of the Foo Fighters members, who then dive and perform the routine in the hopes 0f a perfect score before things ultimately take a turn for the worse. “Love dies young/ Love dies young/ Please don’t take my breath/ Don’t take my breath away,” Grohl sings on the chorus.

Medicine at Midnight secured the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums upon its release in February. Watch the video for “Love Dies Young” below.