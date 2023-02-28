×
There Goes My BBQ Hero: Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Cooks For L.A. Homeless During Marathon Grill Session

The band also announced three new headlining shows.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Theo Wargo/ViacomCBS

Foo Fighters singer/guitarist Dave Grohl put down his pick and hopped into the pit to help Los Angeles’ Hope Mission feed the homeless last week in a marathon BBQ session that had the organization’s CEO singing the rocker’s praises.

“In the middle of our 350 mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters. Not only did I wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms,” the group’s boss, Rowan Vansleve, wrote alongside a video of Grohl manning the rib station last Wednesday.

TMZ reported that Grohl spent 16 hours in the kitchen whipping up ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw and beans, personally footing the bill for all the expenses and catching a nap in the parking lot while the meat was smoking. The rocker then reportdly helped serve the food, which fed around 450 guests and 50 staff members.

On Tuesday morning (Feb. 28), the Foos also announced three more headlining shows. The band is gearing up to play its first run of gigs since the shock death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March in Colombia while on tour; at press time the group had not yet announced who will play drums on their 2023 dates.

In addition to a number of festival gigs at Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Harley-Davidson Homecoming, Fuji Rock, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, The Town and Sea.Hear.Now, the Foos announced gigs in Gilford, NH on May 24 (at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion), Rogers, AR on June 14 (at Walmart AMP) and Pelham, AL on June 16 (at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre); tickets for all three shows will go on sale to the public on Friday (March 3) at 10 a.m. local time here.

Check out the video of pit boss Grohl below.

