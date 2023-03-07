Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Gets In the (BBQ) Pit Again to Help Feed L.A. Homeless

If this whole rock and roll thing doesn’t work out Dave Grohl can definitely pivot to pit boss. The Foo Fighters singer/guitarist was at it again this week, putting in nearly a full day of meat smoking and grilling to help feed the homeless in Los Angeles.

A week after feeding more than 500 people at a homeless shelter in L.A., Grohl got back in the pit this week to volunteer with the non-profit Feed the Streets, with the organization posting a short video chronicling the marathon meat sesh. Cued to Clarence Murray’s “Dancing to the Beat,” the clip depicted Grohl and his crew firing up the grill in the early morning, applying their special rub mix, stoking the flames and tending to the ribs well into the night.

By the following morning a long line snaked through MacArthur Park as Grohl and the team delivered and served the delicious meals to those in need. “On one of those wet and cold rainy days we received a text from none other than Dave Grohl (code name: Dolce & Gabana) — he said he heard about what we were doing and wanted to help out,” the organization wrote alongside the video of the much-needed help from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who came down to pitch in during a year that has provided new challenges in doling out 3,500 meals a month to communities facing food insecurity who depend on Feed the Streets for five decent meals a week.

“We threw him into an upcoming activation. He spent 18 hours straight smoking brisket, ribs and pork — with a cooking crew. They stayed up all night and into the sunrise,” the message continued. “The next day Dolce and his team, exhausted and sleep deprived — packed up the food and drove it to MacArthur Park. All they had to do was drop it off and leave, however they decided to stay and work the line — serve the BBQ with our crew until everyone at the park was fed. If that ain’t a hero we don’t know wtf is. Stay tuned, D & G will be back on the blocks to serve Yucca and Skid Row soon!”

Last month Grohl pitched in to help Los Angeles’ Hope Mission during a driving storm to cook ribs, pork butt, brisket and sides for 16 hours to help serve around 500 guests in need and fellow volunteers.

The Foo Fighters are gearing up to hit the road for their first run of gigs since the shock death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March in Colombia while on tour; at press time the group had not yet announced who will play drums on their 2023 dates.

In addition to a number of festival gigs at Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Rock Am Ring, Rock Im Park, Harley-Davidson Homecoming, Fuji Rock, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, The Town and Sea.Hear.Now, the Foos recently announced gigs in Gilford, NH on May 24 (at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion), Rogers, AR on June 14 (at Walmart AMP) and Pelham, AL on June 16 (at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre).

Check out the video of Grohl’s grilling below.