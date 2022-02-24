Foo Fighters Raise a Toast to Movie Debut With ‘Coors Almighty Light’ Brew

Foo Fighters are toasting their first feature film with a limited-edition beer.

The Foos’ comedy horror Studio 666 is set to open in theaters this Friday (Feb. 25), with a storyline that could’ve been shaped by boozy pub banter.

In the film, the Rock And Roll Hall of Famers decamp for recording sessions in what turns out to be a haunted house. Bad move.

Evil things are at play. Dave Grohl is possessed, and all hell breaks loose, threatening life, limb and the album project, Medicine at Midnight.

To celebrate the cinematic release, Grohl’s favorite drop, Coors Light, introduces the Coors Almighty Light, a special brew made with Rocky Mountain water that, reps say, has been blessed by a spiritual guru. And, who knows, might even contain special demon-beating properties.

To prep for @foofighters @studio666movie, we created Coors Almighty Light, made with real Blessed Water to ward off demons and keep your soul safe 👀 Head to https://t.co/GaR5CeBqvC for your chance to win free protection. pic.twitter.com/r9Mm3cvH4r — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) February 23, 2022

Despite the bad spirits, Medicine at Midnight came out fully formed in February 2021, and went to No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia, and No. 3 in the U.S. (the set ruled Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart.)

Grohl is back to his regular, human self. He stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday for a game of “James That Tune” with fellow guest Hilary Duff and he’ll join his bandmates next week for the long flight to Australia, where they’ll play the country’s first major stadium show since the pandemic was called.