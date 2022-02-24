×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Foo Fighters Raise a Toast to Movie Debut With ‘Coors Almighty Light’ Brew

To celebrate the cinematic release, Grohl's favorite drop, Coors Light, introduces the Coors Almighty Light.

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters performing at Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park in Chicago. Roger Ho for Lollapalooza

Foo Fighters are toasting their first feature film with a limited-edition beer.

The Foos’ comedy horror Studio 666 is set to open in theaters this Friday (Feb. 25), with a storyline that could’ve been shaped by boozy pub banter.

In the film, the Rock And Roll Hall of Famers decamp for recording sessions in what turns out to be a haunted house. Bad move.

Evil things are at play. Dave Grohl is possessed, and all hell breaks loose, threatening life, limb and the album project, Medicine at Midnight.

To celebrate the cinematic release, Grohl’s favorite drop, Coors Light, introduces the Coors Almighty Light, a special brew made with Rocky Mountain water that, reps say, has been blessed by a spiritual guru. And, who knows, might even contain special demon-beating properties.

Explore

Explore

Foo Fighters

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Despite the bad spirits, Medicine at Midnight came out fully formed in February 2021, and went to No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia, and No. 3 in the U.S. (the set ruled Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart.)

Related

Michael Buble Luisana Lopilato

Michael Buble Confirms His Wife Luisana Lopilato Is Pregnant: 'Ooops! We Did it Again'

Grohl is back to his regular, human self. He stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday for a game of “James That Tune” with fellow guest Hilary Duff and he’ll join his bandmates next week for the long flight to Australia, where they’ll play the country’s first major stadium show since the pandemic was called.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad