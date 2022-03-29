Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform during day one of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 18, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

Following the unexpected death of Foo Fighters‘ beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band has cancelled all upcoming tour dates.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band wrote in a collective statement on Tuesday (Mar. 29) “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins’ death was announced via a social media statement from the band’s accounts on Friday (Mar. 25), with no cause of death immediately given. Hawkins was 50.

Explore Explore Foo Fighters See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform Friday night in Bogotá, Colombia, as part of Festival Estéreo Picnic. According to local news reports, the drummer was found dead in his Bogotá hotel room.

On Saturday (March 26), the Bogota mayor’s office issued a press release noting that the city’s emergency center received a call Friday night about a patient with “chest pains.” An ambulance was sent out, but upon arrival the medical staff encountered a team from a private ambulance service. Health workers attempted to revive Hawkins with CPR, but they were unable to do so and he was declared dead.

By Saturday evening, although Hawkins’ cause of death had still not been confirmed, the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia reported that a urine toxicology test had found traces of 10 types of substances in his system, including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. The office noted that the National Institute of Forensic Medicine will continue its medical inquiry to reach “total clarification of the events that led to the death of Taylor Hawkins.”

Foo Fighters were also announced to perform at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday (April 3). It remains unclear if they will take the stage. Billboard has reached out to Foo Fighters’ reps for comment.