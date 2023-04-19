Foo Fighters Announce ‘Brutally Honest’ 11th Album ‘But Here We Are’

“It came in a flash/ It came out of nowhere/ It happened so fast/ And then it was over/ Are you thinking what I’m thinking?/ Is this happening now?” Those are the opening lines to “Rescued,” the raw, let it bleed first single from the Foo Fighters‘ upcoming 11th album, But Here We Are, their first since the shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March.

The rager propelled by the band’s signature mix of Dave Grohl’s primal scream emotion and lyrical elegance — including a section where he howls “rescue me tonight” over rolling drums — will be featured on the 10 song But Here We Are, due out on June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.

“We’re all free to some degree to dance under the lights/ I’m just waiting to be rescued/ Bring me back to life,” Grohl sings wistfully on the song’s chorus.

Produced by frequent collaborator Greg Kurstin and the band, the collection is described in a press release as “the first chapter of the band’s new life.” The initial single from the group whose resting pulse is keep-on-keepin’-on is the first new music we’ve heard from the Foos since the unimaginable loss of their literal and emotional heartbeat. The release dubs the album, “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year… a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic.”

It promises that “Rescued” is just one piece of a tracklist that runs the emotional gamut from “rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between,” while tapping into the naiveté of the band’s 1995 debut, but also informed by nearly three decades of maturity and depth.

“But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” it promises.

To date, the Foos have announced 25 U.S. and European festival and headliner dates for this summer and fall, but have not said who will replace the energetic, beloved timekeeper whose death at 50 while on tour in South America devastated the group and their fans. It was unclear at press time who plays drums on the track and who will sit behind the kit for live shows; a spokesperson for the group had not returned requests for comment at press time on who performs on the song and who will play with them on tour.

Listen to “Rescued” and see the But Here We Are tracklist below.

But Here We Are tracklist:

“Rescued”

“Under You”

“Hearing Voices”

“But Here We Are”

“The Glass”

“Nothing At All”

“Show Me How”

“Beyond Me”

“The Teacher”

“Rest”