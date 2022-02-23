Foo Fighters Will Play First Stadium Show In Australia Since the Pandemic

When Foo Fighters roll into town, it’s always a special experience. Next month, Dave Grohl and Co. are due to head down under for an occasion that’ll pack extra punch.

The Foos will play an exclusive, one night concert in Victoria for what will be the first full-capacity stadium show by an international act in Australia since early 2020, when the pandemic sent the touring market into deep freeze.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will fill it up March 4 at the 40,000 capacity GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, a port city about 40 miles southwest of Melbourne, the state capital.

Homegrown punk rock outfits Amyl And The Sniffers and The Meanies are the supports for this one-off date, produced by Frontier Touring.

Foo Fighters have a longstanding love affair with Australia. Their tenth and latest studio album Medicine At Midnight debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart in February 2021, the band’s eighth leader in these parts.

Across their career, record sales in Australia top 1.8 million, and the rockers have visited these on 12 occasions, most recently in 2018. That trek, like so many others, was organized by Frontier Touring, the company build by the late Mushroom Group chairman Michael Gudinski.

The upcoming concert is made possible through a partnership with the Victorian government’s Always Live, a new, state-wide celebration of contemporary live music, set to take place later this year. Always Live is supported by the Victorian Government, and is the brainchild of Gudinski.

The Foos will make the long haul to Australia next week as Australia’s remaining hard borders reopen to international visitors. The band will manage to be everywhere at the same time; their horror comedy film Studio 666 will hit cinemas this Friday (Feb. 25).

