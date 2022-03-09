Florence + The Machine Reveals ‘Fairytale’ Fifth Album ‘Dance Fever’: See the Artwork

Florence + The Machine‘s new music is coming soon. On Wednesday (March 9) frontwoman Florence Welch shared the album artwork and revealed the title of the band’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Dance Fever.

Welch shared the news via Instagram by posting a stunning shot of her standing in front of a painted wax yellow full moon, wearing large flowers in her wavy red hair and a golden silk cape. The album title hovers above her head in large text. “A fairytale of 14 songs,” the singer captioned the post, making sure to tag artist Autumn de Wilde and sharing when fans can pre-order the album (8 a.m. GMT). Welch did not share the official release date of the new set.

The 35-year-old has yet to share what fans can expect from Dance Fever, but has released the album’s first two singles, “King” and “Heaven Is Here,” which provide clues.

Speaking about “King,” Welch explained that she was grappling with her relationship to her womanhood and being a professional singer, remarking the men in her position often do not have to choose between their careers and their home life.

“As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much,” the indie rock star said in a statement about the release. “I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future … I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires.”

She continued, “To be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts…I had modeled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

Meanwhile, on “Heaven Is Here,” Welch said the track was “the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio” and had one particular feeling in mind for the final result. “I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out,” she shared on Instagram.

See the official album artwork for Dance Fever below.