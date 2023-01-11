×
‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Drops Urgent Slacker Anthem ‘Pieces of Gold’ From Upcoming Film

The Pavement-y song is from his "When You Finish Saving the World' character Ziggy Katz.

Finn Wolfhard
Finn Wolfhard attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Theo Wargo/GI

Finn Wolfhard goes full method on his latest single. The Stranger Things star and frontman of indie band The Aubreys dropped the Pavement-like slacker anthem “Pieces of Gold” on Tuesday (Jan. 10), a strummy track credited to Ziggy Katz, his character in the upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving the World.

The woozy ballad opens with gently plucked bass over a hypnotic, repeating keyboard riff and acoustic guitars as Wolfhard/Katz urgently sings, “Piece of gold, straddling paper/ Owing to nothing and turning to vapor/ The air is thin, the locks are set/ You lift your chin, she feigns regret/ Two high-speed trains on parallel tracks/ Running out of steam not turning back.”

The Jesse Eisenberg written and directed films co-stars Julianne Moore as Ziggy’s uptight mom, and in a description we learn that the high schooler performs his original folks songs for an adoring online fan base from the comfort of his bedroom home studio. “This concept mystifies his formal and uptight mother, Evelyn, who runs a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse,” it reads.

“While Ziggy is busy trying to impress his socially engaged classmate Lila (Alisha Boe) by making his music less bubblegum and more political, Evelyn meets Angie (Eleonore Hendricks) and her teen son, Kyle (Billy Bryk), when they seek refuge at her facility. She observes a bond between the two that she’s missing with her own son, and decides to take Kyle under her wing against her better instincts.”

Eisenberg’s directorial debut (due in theaters on Jan. 20) was adapted from his audio project of the same name and the trailer portrays the sometimes awkward Ziggy getting interrupted by his mom while he livestreams and struggling to maintain a connection to her as she put her focus on Kyle.

A Spotify bio for Katz offers some insight into the singer’s influences, beginning with Elvis, John Lennon and Bob Dylan. “Streaming live from his bedroom in the midwest, Ziggy Katz is a global sensation. Katz burst onto the scene with his hit single, ‘Particles of You,’ a song Pitchfork said, ‘sounded improvised’ and Rolling Stone called, ‘lengthy.'”

The lighthearted origin story adds that Katz followed that first hit up with “Mouth of a Liar” and “Meredith’s Weekend,” a pair of songs that “confirmed Katz’s status as someone who sings and plays guitar all the time.”

Listen to “Pieces of Gold” below.

