Father John Misty Sets New Album ‘Chloe and the Next 20th Century’

Father John Misty brings good tidings: a new studio album, his first in four years.

The American singer and songwriter will release his fifth studio effort, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, on April 8, via Sub Pop internationally and Bella Union in Europe.

Produced with longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson, Chloë will be available in all the formats fans know and love, along with a limited-edition “deluxe” version in a hardcover book, complete with bonus 7″ singles, includes Lana Del Rey’s cover of the album track “Buddy’s Rendezvous,”

Chloë is led by the new song “Funny Girl,” which is accompanied by an official, Nicholas Ashe Bateman-directed music video.

The forthcoming album is the followup to 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200, and led several genre charts.

Despite the gap in studio sets, Misty (real name Joshua Tillman) is never idle. In 2020, the Maryland-native pitched in for coronavirus relief efforts by dropping a surprise live album, Off-Key From Hamburg, proceeds from which benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Cut with his band and the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt orchestra, Off-Key From Hamburg was his first live album release.

A handful of live dates are confirmed for the months ahead, including a Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall (Feb. 25) and London’s Barbican Hall (April 7).

Stream “Funny Girl” below.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century tracklisting:

1. Chloë

2. Goodbye Mr. Blue

3. Kiss Me (I Loved You)

4. (Everything But) Her Love

5. Buddy’s Rendezvous

6. Q4

7. Olvidado (Otro Momento)

8. Funny Girl

9. Only a Fool

10. We Could Be Strangers

11. The Next 20th Century