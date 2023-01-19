Fall Out Boy Perform ‘Love From the Other Side’ on ‘Kimmel’ as Trio Following Joe Trohman’s Hiatus Announcement

Hours after co-founder guitarist Joe Trohman announced that he was taking an indefinite hiatus from Fall Out Boy due to mental health issues, the group performed as a trio on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (Jan. 18). The band, with singer Patrick Stump playing lead guitar, stormed the stage foe the live debut of “Love From the Other Side,” the first single from their upcoming eighth album, So Much (For) Stardust (March 24).

The song began with just Stump and drummer Andy Hurley bashing away on stage as bassist Pete Wentz robotically strolled through the Kimmel backstage area followed by an army of dudes in black jeans and matching hoodies wearing wigs aping Wentz’s page boy cut. Once they reached the studio, the instant audience began pogoing in place and punching the air as Wentz ripped off his wig to reveal a blonde ponytail.

“Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse/ And I just about snapped, don’t look back/ Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand,” Stump yelped urgently on the chorus of the first taste from the band’s upcoming album. Trohman plays on the new album but appears to be stepping away ahead of promotion around the project; at press time a spokesperson for the group had not returned a request for information on a possible temporary replacement.

Trohman has been with the band since its early 2000s formation in the suburbs of Chicago, alongside singer Stump, Wentz and Hurley and in an Instagram post on Wednesday he said, “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

As for whether he plans to return, the 38-year-old guitarist said, “Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.”

Watch FOB perform “Love From the Other Side” below.