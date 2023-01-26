Fall Out Boy Bust Out Live Debut of New Singles at Surprise Hometown Club Show

For a band that spent most of last year playing stadiums around the world, Fall Out Boy scaled way down on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) for a super-rare club show at Chicago’s legendary 1,100-capacity Metro. The hits-heavy set featured a pair of singles from the band’s upcoming eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust (March 24) beginning with the live public debut of “Love From the Other Side” and, later in the set, “Heartbreak Feels So Good.”

Explore Explore Fall Out Boy See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Performing as a trio in the absence of guitarist Joe Trohman — who last week announced that he was taking an indefinite mental health hiatus — fan-posted videos from the gig showed singer Patrick Stump pulling double-duty on lead vocals and electric guitar alongside bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley in their first full headline show since Trohman’s leave-taking.

As was the case during a pair of previous promotional appearances, the group got some assistance from longtime guitar tech Ben Young, who on Wednesday night played six-string off to Stump’s right side near the stage wings on songs including “Calm Before the Storm,” a track from the Chicago-bred group’s 2003 debut EP, Fall Out Boy’s Evening Out With Your Girlfriend, which they hadn’t played live since 2007.

According to a report from local rock station Q101 (which sponsored the show), the 19-song, career-spanning set included other way-back favorites, including “Grand Theft Autumn,” “Chicago Is So Two Years Ago” and “Saturday” from the group’s their 2003 debut full-length, Take This to Your Grave, as well as such beloved hits as “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down,” “Uma Thurman,” “Dance, Dance,” “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race” and “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up).”

Though no tour dates have been announced yet for the band’s Stardust era, for now, the source said Young will be “filling in and providing support” for any additional promotional appearances and any yet-to-be-determined future tour dates. Young, frontman for the band Knifes, has also been a guitar tech for Alkaline Trio, Linkin Park and Deftones in the past.

Trohman plays on the new album but will not participate in promotion around the project. The guitarist has been with the band since its early 2000s formation in the suburbs of Chicago, alongside singer Stump, Wentz and Hurley. In an Instagram post last he said, “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.” Trohman promised that he will “absolutely” be back with the group at some point.

Check out some video and pictures from the show and the set list (via Q101) below.

fall out boy playing 16 candles tonight!! patrick is just at the top of his game tonight he sounds so good pic.twitter.com/gA1tWuqqxp — patrick stump vocals (@truantzwave) January 26, 2023

fall out boy playing calm before the storm tonight for the first time in 10 years!! patrick’s vocals are absolutely INCREDIBLE here pic.twitter.com/g0AL1dDOGQ — patrick stump vocals (@truantzwave) January 26, 2023

Hallelujah for Fall Out Boy! pic.twitter.com/h8i8MhCVsW — Q101 (@Q101Chicago) January 26, 2023

Fall Out Boy performing Saturday last night at Metro 🖤



📷: Indie_scientist on IG pic.twitter.com/AumdmSut2v — FOB Appreciation 2.0 (@fob_era) January 26, 2023

Fall Out Boy perform on Jan. 25, 2023. Elliot Ingham

Fall Out Boy perform on Jan. 25, 2023. Elliot Ingham

Fall Out Boy perform on Jan. 25, 2023. Elliot Ingham

Fall Out Boy Jan. 25 Metro set list:

“Love From the Other Side” (Public Live Debut)

“The Phoenix”

“Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down”

“Uma Thurman”

“Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes”

“Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy”

“American Beauty/American Psycho”

“Dance, Dance”

“Hum Hallelujah”

“A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More ‘Touch Me'”

“This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race”

“Calm Before the Storm” (First Performance since 2007)

“My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)”

“Heartbreak Feels So Good” (Live Debut)

“Chicago Is So Two Years Ago”

“Thriller”

“Thnks fr th Mmrs”

“Centuries”

“Saturday”