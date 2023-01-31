Fall Out Boy Announce Dates For ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ 2023 North American Trek

Fall Out Boy announced the dates for their So Much For (Tour) Dust North American tour on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31). The 29-city tour in support of their upcoming So Much (For) Stardust album (March 24) is slated to kick off in the band’s home town on June 21 with a gig at the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field.

The run will then take the group through Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Tampa, Atlanta, Toronto and Boston before winding down on August 5 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. They will be joined along the way by a number of opening acts including: Bring Me the Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & the Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows.

Ticket pre-sales for the Live Nation-produced tour will start on Thursday (Feb. 2) beginning at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets available beginning Friday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. local time; click here for ticketing information.

FOB kicked off the Stardust era in style last week with a surprise homecoming show at Chicago’s 1,100-capacity Metro, just over 20 years after their very first gig at the legendary club, which is just around the corner from Wrigley Field. The Metro show featured the live debut of two Stardust singles, “Love From the Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good,” as well as the live debut of the band’s current configuration, which, for the first time since their founding, will not feature guitarist Joe Trohman, who recently announce that he was taking an indefinite mental health hiatus.

In his stead, singer Patrick Stump is pulling double-duty on lead vocals and electric guitar alongside bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley. As was the case during a pair of previous promotional appearances, the group got some assistance from longtime guitar tech Ben Young, who played lead guitar from the side of the stage; at press time a spokesperson for the group had not responded to a request about whether Trohman will be back in the fold for the tour.

Check out the dates for FOB’s So Much For (Tour) Dust 2023 North American tour:

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

June 27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 1 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

July 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 9 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

July 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 1 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

August 2 – Boston, MA Fenway Park

August 4 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

≠ Non-Live Nation date

*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support