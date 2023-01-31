Fall Out Boy Announce Dates For ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ 2023 North American Trek

Fall Out Boy announced the dates for their So Much For (Tour) Dust North American tour on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31). The 29-city tour in support of their upcoming So Much (For) Stardust album (March 24) is slated to kick off in the band’s home town on June 21 with a gig at the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field.
The run will then take the group through Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Cincinnati, Tampa, Atlanta, Toronto and Boston before winding down on August 5 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. They will be joined along the way by a number of opening acts including: Bring Me the Horizon on most dates, as well as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & the Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr on select shows.
Ticket pre-sales for the Live Nation-produced tour will start on Thursday (Feb. 2) beginning at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets available beginning Friday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. local time; click here for ticketing information.
FOB kicked off the Stardust era in style last week with a surprise homecoming show at Chicago’s 1,100-capacity Metro, just over 20 years after their very first gig at the legendary club, which is just around the corner from Wrigley Field. The Metro show featured the live debut of two Stardust singles, “Love From the Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good,” as well as the live debut of the band’s current configuration, which, for the first time since their founding, will not feature guitarist Joe Trohman, who recently announce that he was taking an indefinite mental health hiatus.
In his stead, singer Patrick Stump is pulling double-duty on lead vocals and electric guitar alongside bassist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley. As was the case during a pair of previous promotional appearances, the group got some assistance from longtime guitar tech Ben Young, who played lead guitar from the side of the stage; at press time a spokesperson for the group had not responded to a request about whether Trohman will be back in the fold for the tour.
Check out the dates for FOB’s So Much For (Tour) Dust 2023 North American tour:
June 21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
June 27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 1 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium
July 5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 9 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater
July 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 1 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
August 2 – Boston, MA Fenway Park
August 4 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 5 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 6 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
≠ Non-Live Nation date
*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support