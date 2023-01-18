Fall Out Boy Announces New Album ‘So Much (for) Stardust’ & Offers a Preview With First Single

Fall Out Boy is back. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), the pop punk group announced its eighth studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, on Ramen/Elektra.

The band — which consists of members Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley — revealed the album title and its release date via Instagram in an intimate letter to fans.

“‘Time is luck.’ Finish another tour. You reflect but not like a gem in the sun – more like a year long stare into yourself in another airplane bathroom,” the band wrote. “Sometimes you gotta blow everything you were and put the pieces back together in a new shape. The same but different – the foundation dynamited and the dust used to create the concrete pour. I have a tendency to get a little sad whenever I think about anything…but I also feel pure joy when I think that I exist at the same time as whales or that read happens to rise at a certain temperature. And that we happen to be spinning on this little blue rock at the exact same time together. So much (for) stardust.”

The group captioned the post — which also included the album’s cover art featuring a dog attempting to eat bubbles — “New Album So Much (For) Stardust, produced by Neal Avron, out March 24th.”

The album announcement also arrived with the LP’s first single, “Love From the Other Side,” and its fairy-tale-themed music video.

“Sending my love from the other side of the apocalypse/ And I just about snapped/ Don’t look back/ Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand/ Love from the other side of the apocalypse/ And I just about snapped/ Don’t look back/ Every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand,” Stump sings on the chorus.

Wentz also offered a little more insight into the album in a press release. “Our band has been an ongoing art project for 20 years, and we know there have been many inception points along that journey,” he said. “We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation. Fueled By Ramen and Elektra seemed like the perfect home for this.”

Added Stump in the release: “We wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided – like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

Stump also spoke with Apple Music 1 about writing for So Much (For) Stardust, and shared that a large driving force for the album was making sure it was filled with meaning.

“Honestly, for me personally, coming out of the pandemic and just being quarantined or with my family, I was like, if we’re going to do this, and if I’m going to leave again … I was like, it’s got to be, for me at least, it’s got to be with purpose,” Wentz said. “It can’t just be like, this … big show here. Yeah, it couldn’t be that anymore to me … Anybody who loves the thing that they do, their craft, you want to do it for the reason you originally loved. And it’s great actually to me to have these moments where you can reorganize the apartment of your mind or whatever. Life is short and long.”

See Fall Out Boy’s album announcement below and watch the video for “Love From the Other Side” above.