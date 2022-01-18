Every Time I Die Break Up, Band Claim ‘No Direct Communication’ With Singer Keith Buckley

Long-running New York metalcore band Every Time I Die announced their break-up on Monday (Jan. 17), revealing that they played their final show last month. The group, formed in Buffalo, NY in 1988 by brothers singer Keith Buckley and guitarist Jordan Buckley, rhythm guitarist Andy Williams, bassist John McCarthy and drummer Mike Novak, appear to have split following a fall-out with singer Buckley.

“Andy, Jordan, Steve and [drummer Clayton] Goose’s [Holyoak] last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec. 11, 2021,” wrote guitarist Jordan Buckley in an Instagram post. “While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and control a narrative to benefit one.”

The statement goes on to note that there has been “no direct communication” with Keith Buckley, “because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself.”

Keith Buckley responded with his own post, which appeared to be a copy of a separation agreement sent to him from the other four members, which asks Buckley to “immediately cease and desist from making any statements, whether written or oral or directly or indirectly (including social media or otherwise) that defame, disparage or in any way criticize the professional name, prestige, image, reputation, practices, or conduct of the Band or the Represented Members.”

The letter also asked Buckley to stop using the band name, logo or intellectual property until a formal signed separation agreement is in place. “While we hope to resolve this situation amicably, we have been instructed to pursue formal legal action against any infringement of our clients’ rights or defamatory statements regarding our clients, to the fullest extent available under law,” it read.

Every Time I Die were on the road in December promoting their ninth album, 2021’s Radical, when they announced that Keith Buckley would be taking a break on the outing’s final three dates to focus on his mental health. “Caring for my own mental health has taken priority over EVERYTHING else in my life. the Love it has brought to everything I do has been clear to everyone that has seen me and I value my progress way too much to allow a setback. I am taking a hiatus from ETID to prepare for TTST,” the vocalist tweeted at the time.

He followed up with a tweet in which he said that “being ostracized from the a band I have built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good Human Being hurts me deeply, but trust me when I say I am the most mentally fit I have ever been. This decision was made to protect myself from my own sibling.”

A short time later, the singer suggested that there was more to the story. “Now that I have seen the ‘official statement’ indicating that ETID is finishing the tour without their singer, I think I’m ready to tell you all a little bit about exactly WHY my mental health has had to become a priority over ETID,” he said. “and trust I have receipts.”

At press time a spokesperson for the group could not be reached for comment. The band’s official website still lists dates for a January/February tour of England as well as February and March U.S. dates with Underoath and Spiritbox through a March 26 gig in St. Petersburg, Florida.

