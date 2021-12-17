Evanescence’s Amazing Cover of The Beatles’ ‘Across the Universe’ Finally Hits Streaming

Four years after Evanescence first covered The Beatles‘ “Across the Universe,” the rock band is bringing their version to streaming services for the first time ever Friday (Dec. 17).

The Little Rock-based unit first performed “Across the Universe” in 2018 during its Synthesis World Tour. Then in spring 2021, Evanescence exclusively released a studio version of their cover on the deluxe box set for the band’s recent studio album The Bitter Truth, which went No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

“It was such a pleasure to cover this legendary song,” the rock band wrote on Twitter, adding that its version of “Across the Universe” can finally be found on all digital streaming providers.

Amy Lee and co. deliver an emotive, sweeping performance of the oft-covered Beatles classic, as Lee belts the chorus “Nothing’s gonna change my world” with her mighty soprano and leaves listeners in tears.

“Across the Universe,” which was written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, was first released in 1969 under the charity compilation album No One’s Gonna Change Our World, and a different version later appeared on The Beatles’ studio album Let It Be in 1970.

Listen to Evanescence’s version of “Across the Universe” below.