Evanescence, Halestorm Postpone Cincinnati Date Due to COVID Cases: ‘Grateful We Are All Vaccinated’

Yet another tour has been interrupted by COVID-19 cases in their camps. “Our tour has been hit by COVID and we are forced to postpone our show tonight in Cincinnati,” Evanescence announced on Sunday morning (Dec. 12), just hours before they were set to co-headline the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati alongside tour mates Halestorm. “We were able to reschedule the show for Monday, Dec. 20th, so hold onto your tickets! Be on the lookout for an email with additional information. Please be safe out there! ”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Evanescence Halestorm See latest videos, charts and news

In a follow-up tweet, Evanescence added, “Even when you have every precaution in place, you can still get and transmit this virus. Grateful we are all vaccinated and nobody’s symptoms are severe. Please be smart and stay safe this season, get the vax, wear a mask, care for one another. We will get through this together.”

Though it was not specified who in their camps had tested positive, Evanescence assured fans who were concerned that the coronavirus cases could affect the rest of the planned dates on the U.S. tour, which kicked off on Nov. 5 and was slated to run through a Dec. 18 show in Worcester, Mass.

“We’re working on a plan to allow us to perform all the remaining shows of the tour as scheduled. Our first priority is safety, stay tuned for the latest updates,” Evanescence said. The outing by the bands fronted by good friends Amy Lee (Evanescence) and Lizzy Hale (Halestorm) follows up on their 2012 Carnival of Madness tour and the women have been so excited about reuniting on the road that they’ve been doing joint interviews to promote the gigs.

Over the weekend, Doja Cat, Coldplay and Lil Nas X live dates were also scotched due to coronavirus infections in their camps.

See the tweets announcing the postponement below.

Our tour has been hit by COVID and we are forced to postpone our show tonight in Cincinnati. We were able to reschedule the show for Monday, Dec. 20th, so hold onto your tickets! Be on the lookout for an email with additional information. Please be safe out there! ❤️ See you soon — Evanescence (@evanescence) December 12, 2021