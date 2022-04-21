Elton John’s ‘Madman Across the Water’ Gets Deluxe Reissue For 50th Anniversary

Elton John’s classic 1971 record Madman Across the Water is getting the deluxe treatment for its 50th anniversary, the celebrated musician announced on Thursday (April 21).

The album will be released in a few different formats on June 10, including a three-CD and one Blu-ray Super Deluxe Box Set, a four-LP set, a one-LP Limited Edition blue and white-colored vinyl, and a two-CD set.

Explore Explore Elton John See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The four-LP boxset, the most exhaustive of the releases, will include 18 previously unreleased songs, a 40-page booklet with introductions by John and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, as well as photos interviews with people who collaborated on the album. It will also include a reproduction poster from 1971, memorabilia and artwork from the Rocket Archive. Ahead of the reissue’s release, fans can preview the boxset’s contents with an unboxing trailer.

All of the 50th anniversary reissues will contain a 2016 remaster of the album.

Madman Across The Water was John’s fourth studio album, released during a prolific time in the Rocket Man’s career, only two years after his debut. It was mostly written after his first adventures in America, inspiring signature songs “Tiny Dancer” and “Levon” off the album. The LP charted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for a total of 51 weeks. Madman was also the first album feature John’s classic band, consisting of Dee Murray, Nigel Olsson, Davey Johnstone and Ray Cooper.

Along with the reissue announcement comes the release of a an unheard piano demo of “Tiny Dancer,” which is available to stream.

Preorder the reissued album here and check out the deluxe tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tiny Dancer” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

02 “Levon” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

03 “Razor Face” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

04 “Madman Across The Water” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

05 “Indian Sunset” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

06 “Holiday Inn” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

07 “Rotten Peaches” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

08 “All The Nasties” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

09 “Goodbye” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

10 “Indian Sunset (Live Radio Broadcast)”

11 “Madman Across The Water (Original Version featuring Mick Ronson)”

12 “Rock Me When He’s Gone”

13 “Levon” (Mono Single Version)

14 “Razor Face” (Extended Version)

15 “Madman Across The Water” (1970 Piano Demo)

16 “Tiny Dancer” (Piano Demo)

17 “Levon” (Piano Demo)

18 “Razor Face” (Piano Demo)

19 “Madman Across The Water” (1971 Piano Demo)

20 “Indian Sunset” (Piano Demo)

21 “Holiday Inn” (Piano Demo)

22 “Rotten Peaches” (Piano Demo)

23 “All The Nasties” (Piano Demo)

24 “Goodbye” (Piano Demo)

25 “Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Piano Demo)

26 “Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Full Version)

27 “Tiny Dancer” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

28 “Rotten Peaches” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

29 “Razor Face” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

30 “Holiday Inn” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

31 “Indian Sunset” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

32 “Levon” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

33 “Madman Across The Water” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

34 “Goodbye” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)