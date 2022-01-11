Eddie Vedder Reveals Full Track List For ‘Earthling,’ First Solo Record in 11 Years

Eddie Vedder revealed the track list for his upcoming solo album, Earthling, on Monday (Jan. 10). The 13-song collection due out on Feb. 11 on Seattle Surf/Republic Records marks the Pearl Jam singer/guitarist’s first collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, whose recent projects include Ozzy Osbourne’s 2020 Ordinary Man album, as well as production work for Ed Sheeran, Young Thug, Elton John and Justin Bieber.

The collection will feature the previously released songs “Long Way” and “The Haves,” with the album available for pre-order on Friday (Jan. 14), when the next single, “Brother the Cloud,” is slated to drop. The full Earthling track list also includes the songs “Invincible,” “Power of Right,” “Fallout Today,” “The Dark,” “Good and Evil,” “Rose of Jericho,” “Try,” “Picture,” “Mrs. Mills” and “On My Way.”

Vedder will have time to promote the album since PJ have rebooked their COVID-delayed 2020 tour dates in support of their Gigaton album, with a European swing slated to launch on June 18 at the Pinkpop Festival on a run that will have them playing festivals and arenas through a July 25 show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Before then, he is slated to hit the road for a string of solo shows, which kick off on Feb. 3-4 with a two-night stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York, followed by gigs in Newark, Chicago, San Diego, Los Angeles and Seattle.

The all-star band, The Earthlings, slated to accompany Vedder on his solo tour includes longtime friend and frequent collaborator The Frames’ singer Glen Hansard, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP guitarist (and current PJ touring member) Josh Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and producer Watt.

Check out the tracklist promo video below.