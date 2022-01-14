Eddie Vedder’s Solo Album ‘Earthling’ to Feature Collabs With Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr

Inductee Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City.

Eddie Vedder has stacked the deck on his upcoming second non-soundtrack solo album, Earthling. On Friday (Jan. 14), the Pearl Jam singer revealed that the 13-track collection will feature collaborations with a number of fellow rock/pop icons, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ringo Starr.

Vedder also dropped the driving new single “Brother the Cloud,” the third song he’s previewed so far from the album due out on Feb. 11 on Seattle Surf/Republic Records. “If I could wish, wish it away/ I would bleed out my knees and pray/ If I could give all that I have/ To bring him back today/ These are but dreams/ As sad as it seems/ They never go away,” Vedder sings urgently on the song’s guitar-driven chorus, while dreaming about pulling a lost friend out of the abyss.

Earthling, the follow-up to Vedder’s 2011 Ukulele Songs solo album, was produced by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber), and will be accompanied by the singer’s first solo tour in more than a decade. Vedder previously released the songs “Long Way” and “The Haves” from the collection, which also features backing from Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and former RHCP guitarist — and Pearl Jam touring musician — Josh Klinghoffer.

The nine-date Earthling tour — slated to kick off on Feb. 3 with a two-night stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York — will feature an all-star backing band anchored by Smith, guitarist Watt, Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and Ed’s longtime friend and Frames frontman Glen Hansard.

Listen to “Brother the Cloud” and see Vedder’s solo tour dates below.

Earthlings 2022 tour dates:

Feb. 3 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Feb. 4 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Feb. 6 — Newark, NJ @ NJPAC

Feb. 9 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Feb. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Feb. 15 — San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

Feb. 17 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

Feb. 21 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

Feb. 22 — Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall