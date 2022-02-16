×
Eddie Vedder Postpones Solo Shows Due to COVID-19 Cases in Camp

The shows in San Diego and Los Angeles have been pushed back to late February.

Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Kevin Winter/GI for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Eddie Vedder was forced to postpone two California dates on his solo tour this week after discovering positive COVID-19 cases in his touring team. Vedder made the announcement on Monday (Feb. 14), writing on Facebook that shows scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 15) at the Magnolia in San Diego and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday (Feb. 17) were being postponed until later this month.

“We have been following Covid protocols but still had a positive test in our touring party. The appropriate response is to postpone the next two shows. Everyone, please take care,” Vedder wrote. The rescheduled dates for the show are, respectively, Feb. 25 for the L.A. show and Feb. 27 for the San Diego gig. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new shows and anyone who cannot attend is encouraged to get a refund at point-of-purchase.

The Pearl Jam singer and his band the Earthlings — featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP keyboardist-guitarist-singer Josh Klinghoffer, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, Frames guitarist-singer Glen Hansard, and producer-guitarist Andrew Watt — recently launched the singer’s first solo tour in more than a decade in support of Vedder’s new solo album, Earthling.

The 13-track collection features collaborations with a number of fellow rock-pop icons, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ringo Starr; the album is the follow-up to Vedder’s 2011 Ukulele Songs solo album and was produced by Grammy-winning producer Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber), and will be accompanied by the singer’s first solo tour in more than a decade.

See Vedder’s post below.

