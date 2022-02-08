Eddie Vedder Heats up Feud With Motley Crue With Drumkit Diss

Eddie Vedder performs at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Sept. 24, 2016 in New York City.

The war of words between Eddie Vedder and Nikki Sixx has exploded once again, with the Pearl Jam frontman throwing more shade at the bass player, Mötley Crüe and, specifically, the band’s rotating drum kit.

Rock ‘n’ roll’s latest bizarre feud was sparked when Vedder opened up to the New York Times Sunday magazine about his hatred for the ‘80s hair metal scene. One of the biggest names to squeeze into spandex was, of course, Mötley Crüe. And Vedder despised all of it.

“‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: [expletive] you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous,” he told the Times‘ David Marchese for the mag’s “Talk” feature.

Mötley Crüe’s wildman bassist Sixx took his own swipe.

“Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated Motley Crue,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?” In a subsequent reply to a fan who joked that a friend is about to have a baby and they planned to recommend PJ’s music to “put the baby to sleep hahahaha,” Sixx added, “or just sing to the baby with marbles in your mouth… very zen.”

With the rumble on simmer, Vedder turned up the heat during a solo performance Sunday (Feb. 6) in Newark, N.J., at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Just prior to a drum solo from Red Hot Chili Pepper and current Vedder band drummer Chad Smith, the singer told the audience, “That drum kit, that silver, beautiful machine that he is the engine of…does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out.”

It was, of course, a sly diss of Tommy Lee’s theatrics behind a kit that would rotate, tilt and spin, with the Mötley Crüe drummer at times hitting the skins while totally upside down.

See fan-filmed footage of the moment below.

Lee is back in the limelight, by way of Pam & Tommy, a streaming drama miniseries chronicling this ill-fated marriage to Pamela Anderson and their personal sex tape that was made public.

Vedder, whose grunge-era heavyweights Pearl Jam were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, will release his solo album Earthling this Friday (Feb. 11). The follow-up to his 2011 Ukulele Songs solo album, Earthling spans 13 tracks and will feature collaborations with a number of fellow rock/pop icons, including Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Ringo Starr.