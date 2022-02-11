Eddie Vedder Shares Solo Album ‘Earthling’: Stream It Now

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs at The O2 Arena on June 18, 2018 in London, England.

Eddie Vedder goes solo, but certainly isn’t alone on Earthling.

The Pearl Jam frontman’s new album dropped at the stroke of midnight via Seattle Surf/Republic Records, and features the previously-released tracks “Long Way,” “The Haves,” “Brother The Cloud” and a collaboration with Elton John, on “Picture.”

Vedder’s latest musical journey is made possible with support from his touring band The Earthlings, which includes Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (now a Pearl Jam touring band member), album producer Andrew Watt on guitars, The Who’s Pino Palladino on bass, Glen Hansard on guitars and backing vocals, and RHCP drummer Chad Smith behind the kit.

Announced last September, Earthling is Vedder’s third solo album, and first since 2011’s Ukulele Songs, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. His most recent album with Pearl Jam was 2020’s Gigaton, which hit No. 4 on the all-genres Billboard 200.

Vedder and Co. will are currently touring the United States, with shows in San Diego, Los Angeles and Seattle in the coming days, and a tour of the U.K. and Europe to follow in June and July.

“We have a revolving door of covers,” Smith told Billboard ahead of the Earthlings’ two-night stand at New York’s The Beacon Theatre. “We rehearsed 21 different songs. A bunch of Pearl Jam songs, you name it.”

The release of Earthling caps a week-long feud with Nikki Sixx, which was sparked by Vedder’s swipe at Mötley Crüe and the “hair metal” era in general. Sixx went on to shade the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-inducted Pearl Jam as “boring.” At the time of writing, Sixx hadn’t shared his review of Vedder’s Earthling.

Stream the album in full below.