Eagles Announce Initial Dates for ‘The Long Goodbye’ Final Tour

After more than half a century of criss-crossing the globe to spread the warm smell of colitas, the Eagles announced the dates for their final tour on Thursday (July 6). Dubbed “The Long Goodbye,” the trek will feature fellow Rock and Roll Hall of famers Steely Dan opening up the shows, which are slated to kick off on Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” read a statement from the group. “Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful.”

At press time only the first 13 dates had been announced, with tickets slated to go on sale on July 14 at 10 a.m. local time for the tour that will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit as well as Vince Gill and Deacon Frey playing “as many shows in each market as their audience demands,” according to the statement; the tour is expected to run into 2025. Country Music Hall of Fame member Gill began playing with the Eagles in 2017 alongside Deacon, son of late Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey, who died in 2016.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the band continued in its announcement, noting that the farewell run is still in the planning stages, with more dates to be announced at a later time. “We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round… The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Presale and VIP ticket packages for the Live Nation-produced tour will go on sale on July 12 for all announced shows, with the general on sale beginning on the 14th. Earlier this year, the band announced an additional run of shows featuring a full performance of their signature 1976 album Hotel California along with their greatest hits.

Check out the first announced dates for The Long Goodbye tour below.

Sept. 7 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 5 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center