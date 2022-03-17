Duran Duran Talk Rock Hall Nomination, Perform ‘Tonight United’ on ‘Corden’: Watch

Duran Duran are more than 40-years deep into a recording career that has delivered the wild boys ample fame, fortune, and, just maybe, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

The British ‘80s stars are the runaway leaders in the Rock Hall fan vote, and with the announcement earlier this week of a long-overdue tour of North America, DD are guaranteed to spark more chatter in the months ahead.

On Wednesday night (March 16), founding members Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor stopped by The Late Late Show for a chat with its host James Corden, and a performance from their 15th and latest studio album, Future Past.

Will Duran Duran earn Rock Hall glory on their first nomination? Time will tell, though a development in recent days helps their cause.

“We’ve like to thank Dolly (Parton) for dropping out,” John Taylor quipped. “And if Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox (aka Eurythmics) could do the same, that would be good too.”

.@duranduran are leading the fan vote for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/vUoFW9ynhp — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 17, 2022

DD warmed up for their forthcoming tour with a late-night performance of “Tonight United,” lifted from 2021’s Future Past, which crashed the U.K. albums chart at No. 3, their highest chart position since the classic lineup (with Andy Taylor on guitar) reunited in 2004 for Astronaut, which also peaked at No. 3.

Nile Rodgers and Chic will open for the lads when they embark on a 14-date trek through August and September, which includes a stop at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Chicago’s United Center.

Before they go west, DD will complete a lap of U.K. and Europe shows, including a July 10 date at London’s Hyde Park.

At the time of writing, Duran Duran tops the Rock Hall fan leaderboard with more than 638,500 votes, ahead of Eminem (559,000) and Pat Benatar (396,000).