Dropkick Murphys Announce 2023 Tour With The Interrupters

Dropkick Murphys will put down their acoustic guitars and return to the road this fall for a run of full electric shows alongside The Interrupters and opener Jesse Ahern. The tour kicks off Sept. 27 at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor, Maine.

Dropkick Murphys are plugging back in following a pair of acoustic albums — 2022’s critically acclaimed This Machine Still Kills Fascists and the just-released Okemah Rising — both of which interpret the work of Woody Guthrie for a new generation. The albums, recorded in Tulsa, Okla., with trusted collaborator and producer Ted Hutt, exposed the band to new audiences through airplay across radio and TV and via Dropkick Murphys’ first-ever acoustic, reserved-seating theater tour last year.

Okemah Rising, released by the band’s Dummy Luck Music label, is named for Woody’s hometown of Okemah, Okla. It honors the lyrics and legacy of Guthrie, who the band credits with inspiring Dropkick Murphy’s biggest release, the 2006 track “Shipping Up to Boston.” Guthrie is listed as a co-writer of that song after his daughter, Norah Guthrie, arranged for band members to review Guthrie’s catalog of writings, where they found the phrase that would become the title for the song.

The band again revisited Guthrie’s collection of unpublished songs for Okemah Rising, showcasing a more humorous side of Guthrie’s lyrical wit into adaptations that feel tailor-made for the working class anthems and stories of protest that often inhabit the Dropkick Murphys’ music. The lead single from Okemah Rising, “Bring It Home,” includes guest vocals from Jaime Wyatt, an up-and-coming Nashville singer-songwriter.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday (May 19) at 10 a.m. local time at www.dropkickmurphys.com and wearetheinterrupters.com.

:

September 27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 29 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 30 – Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medican University Arena OnCenter

October 3 – North Little Rock, AR @ The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena

October 4 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE

October 5 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro

October 6 – Springfield, MO @ The Shrine Mosque

October 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

October 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

October 11 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

October 12 – Rapid City, SD @ The Summit Arena

October 13 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center

October 14 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

October 15 – Grand Hall Mankato, MN @ Mayo Systems Health Center Event Center

October 17 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena

October 18 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

October 20 – Rockford, IL @ BMO Center

October 21 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

October 22 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

October 24 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

October 26 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena

October 27 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

October 28 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

October 29 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena