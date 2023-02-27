Doobie Brothers Add 35 Dates to 50th Anniversary U.S. Tour

The Doobie Brothers are not done celebrating half a century of rockin’ down the highway. On Monday (Feb. 27) the veteran group announced 35 new U.S. dates for their ongoing 50th anniversary tour. The shows, which will run from June through October of this year, extend the outing that has brought guitarists Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee and singer Michael McDonald back together for the first time in 25 years.

Tickets for all the new dates will go on sale beginning Friday (March 3) at 10 a.m. local time (with the exception of the shows in Sparks, NV; New Brunswick, NJ; Morristown, NJ; Washington, DC; and Uncasville, CT, which will go on sale beginning March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.)

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” said Johnston in a statement.

The new dates include shows in Kansas City, Des Moines, Louisville, Biloxi, Charleston and Atlantic City. After wrapping the U.S. dates the group is slated to head overseas for shows in Australia, Japan and Singapore.

Check out the dates for the Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary extended U.S. tour below.

June 9 — Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*

June 11 — West Valley, UT @ Maverik Center

June 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 15 — Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

June 17 — Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

June 18 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 20 — Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

June 21 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

June 23 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 24 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

June 26 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

June 28 — Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

June 30 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 1 — Louisville, KY @The Palace Theatre

July 3 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

July 6 — Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

July 8 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey*

July 9 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey*

July 11 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center*

July 12 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center*

August 18 — Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

August 20 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 23 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

August 26 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

August 28 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August 30 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

August 31 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 2 — Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex

Sept. 3 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Sept. 6 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 7 — Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Oct. 4 — Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor*

Oct. 6 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

Oct. 8 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino