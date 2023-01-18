Dolly Parton Says ‘Rock Star’ Album Will Feature Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, P!nk, John Fogerty & Many More

Now that she’s officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, country icon Dolly Parton is calling in some major hitters for her first rock album. During an appearance on The View on Tuesday (Jan. 17), Parton said that after her induction last year — following her initial reluctance to be enshrined alongside life-long rockers — she bent some ears at the ceremony and got started on her first rock album.

“If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame I’m gonna have to do something to earn it,” she told the show’s hosts, noting that her in-process sessions for the album, Rock Star, include some of the icons she met that night. After co-host Joy Behar said that the album is slated to feature covers of Led Zeppelin’s iconic “Stairway to Heaven” and the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” she wondered if Dolly’s old pal, Stones singer Mick Jagger, might make a cameo on his song.

“I’m doing my best to try to get him on, but I did his song anyway,” she said. “I think P!nk and Brandi Carlile are going to be singing on that particular song with me.” She then ticked off who is definitely on board, an A-list roster that includes Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, former Journey singer Steve Perry and Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler. Parton said she’s also been searching around for the right song she can sing with Cher.

“That’s gonna be a big thrill, I think,” she said of a potential duet with the “Believe” singer. In a Tonight Show appearance in December, Parton said the album would be a mix of originals (including one called “Rockin'”) and covers of songs by Prince (“Purple Rain”), Journey (“Open Arms”) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (“Free Bird”).

Watch Parton talk about her rock album on The View below.