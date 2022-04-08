Disturbed’s David Draiman Defends Lil Nas X After Grammys Performance: ‘You Be You’

David Draiman of Disturbed performs at Afas Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands on May 7, 2019.

Lil Nas X is getting support from the rock community.

The star delivered a show-stopping Grammys performance on Sunday night (April 3), where he served looks and some impressive dance moves as he performed a medley of “Dead Right Now” and his Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

However, conservative television host Greg Kelly took issue with the set and took to Twitter to offer his opinion. “Lil NAS has a BIG PROBLEM (And so does America),” Kelly tweeted alongside a photo of the artist performing in a beaded crop top.

“Damn greg all I did was wear a crop top this time,” Nas replied.

Disturbed frontman David Draiman, however, wasn’t about to let Kelly drag Lil Nas X for being himself, and the rocker replied to the tweet, News flash @gregkellyusa, artists have been doing things like this for decades. Not sure why it bothers you when @LilNasX does it. Don’t like it? Don’t watch. You be you @LilNasX.”

Lil Nas X was nominated for five awards after a massive 2021 at the Grammy ceremony, including record, song of the year and best music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” album of the year for Montero and best melodic rap performance for “Industry Baby.”

The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram to express his disappointment in going 0-for-5 on Sunday night. In a video, he sings: “I ain’t win no Grammys, that sh– hurt my feelings, that sh– finna make me cry. Zero out of five, that’s how many Grammys I won. That sh– made me cry, that sh– me cry.”