Demi Lovato Teases ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Rock Version Featuring Slash

Demi Lovato is out here lookin’ like revenge, feeling like a ten on Monday (July 10), announcing that they’re unveiling a rock version of their 2017 pop hit, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The 30-year-old superstar teased the track — which features Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist Slash, on her Instagram Stories — and while the lyrics are the same, “Sorry Not Sorry” got a edgy twist thanks to the guitar legend’s riffs and Lovato’s unbridled vocals.

See the tease before it disappears here.

Upon its original release in 2017, “Sorry Not Sorry” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking her highest-charting hit. The track spent an impressive 36 total weeks on the tally.

“Sorry Not Sorry” follows a string of rock-ified versions of Lovato’s prior hits. The star dropped an amped-up, guitar-centered version of their 2013 hit “Heart Attack” back in March, and followed it up with a rock version of “Cool for the Summer” in May.

Following the “Heart Attack” release, the singer explained they wanted a new version of the song that was more representative of the rock music presented on their most recent album, Holy Fvck. “I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music,” Lovato said in a press release.