Demi Lovato Drops New Song ‘Swine’ Inspired by 1-Year Anniversary of ‘Roe v. Wade’ Reversal

Demi Lovato is back. After releasing “rock versions” of previous Billboard Hot 100 top 20 hits such as “Cool for the Summer” and “Heart Attack,” the Grammy-nominated powerhouse vocalist has surprised fans with their first new song since last year’s Holy Fvck album.

Titled “Swine,” the new single arrived on Thursday (June 22), just two days before the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion,” Demi wrote in an Instagram caption. “Although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice.”

“Swine,” which arrives alongside its provocative and political Meriel O’Connell-helmed music video, continues Demi’s foray into rock music — a genre they have been dabbling since their Disney days and fully embraced on Holy Fvck. The song also joins other politically minded tracks in her discography. In October 2020, just a few weeks before the presidential election, the singer unleashed “Commander in Chief,” a scathing takedown of then-President Donald Trump co-written by Finneas.

“I created ‘Swine’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy,” Demi wrote in her announcement. “I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country, but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person’s right to make decisions about their own body is honored.”

For a period of one year, Lovato’s net profits from “Swine” will be donated to the Reproductive Justice Fund at the Demi Lovato Foundation, which will, in turn, be directed to three non-profit organizations: NARAL Pro-Choice America, Plan C and The National Network of Abortion Funds. On the “Confident” singer’s website, a resource center has been created, and includes a map that displays the status of abortion rights in each state, educational resources from Planned Parenthood, a support hotline, a guide to safely accessing abortion pills, and a donation widget.

Watch Demi’s new music video for “Swine” above.