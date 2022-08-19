Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Is Finally Here: Stream It Now

Back with a rollicking rock edge and wailing guitars, Demi Lovato has undergone yet another evolution for their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. The Grammy-nominated Disney alum’s new record marks a stark shift in image and sound from their revelatory 2021 album — Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

Led by the singles “Skin of My Teeth,” “Substance,” and “29,” Holy Fvck arrives approximately seven months after Demi first teased a “funeral” for her pop music on Instagram. While both “Skin” and “Substance” failed to crack the Billboard Hot 100, the songs made waves on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart where they peaked at No. 13 and No. 37, respectively. Released as a promotional single just two days before the album’s release (Aug. 17), “29” quickly resonated with fans across the world with its careful articulation of grooming in relationships.

Holy Fvck features collaborations with Royal & the Serpent, YUNGBLUD, and Dead Sara, as well as writing and production credits from Warren “Oak” Felder, Michael Pollack, and Lovato herself. Like the sound of the album’s singles, Holy Fvck is a departure from the pop gloss of her Tell Me You Love Me days.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Demi explained, “One influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally into music was Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since You’ve Been Gone.’ It was a monster record. And I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock. And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do.”

Each of Demi Lovato’s albums have reached the top 5 on the Billboard 200 including 2009’s No. 1-peaking Here We Go Again. On the Billboard Hot 100, they have earned four top 10 hits including “Sorry Not Sorry” (No. 6) and “Skyscraper” (No. 10).

Stream Holy Fvck here: