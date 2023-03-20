×
Demi Lovato Is Putting a Rock Spin on This 2013 Track

"Heart Attack" originally appeared on the singer's 2013 album, Demi.

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Angelo Kritikos*

It’s been 10 years since Demi Lovato unveiled their power-fueled pop hit, “Heart Attack,” and now that the 30-year-old superstar is thriving making rock music, they’re revisiting the older hit with a fresh update.

Lovato revealed via Instagram on Monday (March 20) that the rock version of “Heart Attack” will be arriving this Friday (March 24). “Heart Attack, but make it Rock,” they captioned the post, which features a short, guitar-centered snippet of the new track.

Upon its original release in early 2013, the song peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated April 27, 2013.

The Grammy-nominated Disney alum’s latest record marked a stark shift in image and sound from their revelatory 2021 album — Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. Led by the singles “Skin of My Teeth,” “Substance” and “29,” 2022’s Holy Fvck took on a more rock, edgy sound. Holy Fvck features collaborations with Royal & the Serpent, YUNGBLUD, and Dead Sara, as well as writing and production credits from Warren “Oak” Felder, Michael Pollack, and Lovato themselves.

In early 2022, Lovato hosted a “funeral” for their pop music days, sharing an image to their Instagram page posing with both middle fingers up, joined by music executives from Island Records and manager Scooter Braun. Every person in the picture wore all black. “A funeral for my pop music,” Lovato captioned the image. 

