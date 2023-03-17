Police Release 911 Call of Violent Assault on Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen: ‘Send the Police Here Right Now!’

The man who allegedly assaulted Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen outside a luxury Florida hotel has posted bond in the bizarre incident that took place in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week. According to WSVN, Allen was standing outside the Four Seasons hotel having a smoke after his band performed at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Sunday with Mötley Crüe.

A police report notes that Ohio resident Max Edward Hartley, 19, hid behind a pillar outside the hotel entrance while Allen smoked and then allegedly rushed at the drummer at full speed and knocked him to the ground. The report says that Allen “hit his head on the ground causing injury” and that when a woman ran out to help Allen Hartley allegedly attacked her as well.

“While she is on the ground, the defendant continues to batter her by striking her,” the police report says. “[She] attempts to escape by running into the hotel. The defendant then grabs [her] by her hair and drags her out of the lobby and back onto the sidewalk before fleeing the area.”

The 911 calls included one from another caller who said Hartley was attempting to break into the Wine Garden restaurant near the Four Seasons, urging, “Send the police here right now! I’m sitting on a f–king suspect!”

Hartley was arrested a short time later after police found him at another hotel allegedly breaking car windows and then charged him with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult; Allen lost his left arm after a 1984 car accident.

Hartley reportedly posted bail on Tuesday and was released from Broward County Jail. Allen, who suffered a head injury in the incident, has reportedly provided a sworn statement and told police that he wants them to prosecute Hartley.

At press time a spokesperson for Def Leppard said the band had comment on the incident or update on Allen’s condition. At press time it also did not appear as if Allen or the band had responded to the attack on their social feeds.

The Florida show came just before a break in the band’s touring schedule, with the next date scheduled for May 22 in Sheffield, England.

Listen to the 911 calls below.